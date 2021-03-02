Ongole: Students' unions support strike on March 5

Ongole: The students' unions in the Prakasam district extended support to the call given by the central trade unions for the State strike on March 5 against the decision of the Union government to disinvest in the Vizag Steel Plant.

The students' unions leaders called the students to participate in the strike and support the agitation to protect the steel plant from privatization.

The SFI district secretary Ch Vinod, PDSU State vice-president I Rajasekhar, AISF leader Ramanjaneyulu, AP Students JAC president Rayapati Jagadeesh, DYFI leader K Chinnapareddy said in a press meet held at the SFI office in Ongole on Tuesday, that it is a cruel decision by the Modi government to sell the steel plant.

They added that the BJP government is behaving very harshly in the issues related to Andhra Pradesh, and took anti-Andhra decision to disinvest in the steel plant that was established as a result of sacrifices of 34 lives.

They said that privatisation will increase unemployment in the State and the students will lose many opportunities in future.