Ongole: Venkaiah Naidu assures inclusion of Veligonda in gazette

Ongole: Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy said Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu assured him to see that status of the Veligonda project is approved in the revised gazette notification for Krishna River Management Board (KRMB).

The MP met the Vice-President in New Delhi on Saturday and requested him for help to provide drinking water to 15.25 lakh people and irrigation water to 4.50 lakh acres in Prakasam, Nellore and Kadapa districts.

The MP informed in a statement that he had explained to the Vice-President that Prakasam district is formed with the poorest areas, and its western region is still the poorest area in the state.

He said that though the Veligonda project was mentioned in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act, but is listed as the unapproved project in the gazette notification by the Jal Shakti ministry.

He requested the Vice-President to advise the Union minister to issue required permissions and announce it as approved project in the next gazette notification and provide funds for the early completion of the project.

Srinivasulu Reddy said that the Venkaiah Naidu informed him that he already called the Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to his office and discussed the importance of the Veligonda project.

He said that following the advice of the Vice-President, the Union minister has scheduled a meeting with staff on July 26 to take steps to approve the project and publish a gazette notification for the same.