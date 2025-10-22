Live
- Muhurat trading reflects market trust: Experts
- Apple nearing $4-trn mkt valuation
- Earning prospects set to drive capital mkt
- Samvat 2081 clocks record Rs 2.9L-cr fundraising
- Samvat 2082 begins on modest note
- India Inc’s top line resilient to global odds
- Diwali sales sparkle at Rs 5.40L cr
- Life-saving surgery by joining pancreas with small intestine operated at KIMS Saveera
- Tributes paid to police martyrs
- Naidu already fearing defeat, claims YSRCP
Ooha Mahanti is State president of Turpu Kapu women’s wing
Highlights
Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam - basedsocial worker Ooha Mahanti was elected unanimously as the state president of the Turpu Kapu women’s wing. She was...
Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam - basedsocial worker Ooha Mahanti was elected unanimously as the state president of the Turpu Kapu women’s wing. She was elected as the state president of the wing during the recent national Turpu Kapu Welfare Association meeting along with other new executive committee members.
Speaking on the occasion, Ooha Mahanti mentioned that the main agenda is to work for the education, empowerment, employment opportunities and social progress of the community women. She thanked Turpu Kapu national president P Chandra Mohan and national and state executive members for entrusting her with the responsibility and added that she will strive for women empowerment through multiple initiatives.
Next Story