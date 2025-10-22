  • Menu
Ooha Mahanti is State president of Turpu Kapu women’s wing

Ooha Mahanti is State president of Turpu Kapu women's wing
Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam - basedsocial worker Ooha Mahanti was elected unanimously as the state president of the Turpu Kapu women’s wing. She was elected as the state president of the wing during the recent national Turpu Kapu Welfare Association meeting along with other new executive committee members.

Speaking on the occasion, Ooha Mahanti mentioned that the main agenda is to work for the education, empowerment, employment opportunities and social progress of the community women. She thanked Turpu Kapu national president P Chandra Mohan and national and state executive members for entrusting her with the responsibility and added that she will strive for women empowerment through multiple initiatives.

