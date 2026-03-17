Operationalisation of ECHS Polyclinic to cater to ex-servicemen

Visakhapatnam: In a concrete step towards strengthening healthcare services for the veteran community, a new Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) Polyclinic has commenced functioning at Vizianagaram.

The facility was recently inaugurated by Rear Admiral M Murali Mohan Raju, Chief Staff Officer (Personnel and Administration), Eastern Naval Command (ENC), in the presence of Surgeon Rear Admiral Dilip Raghavan, Command Medical Officer, ENC and members representing the ex-servicemen fraternity.

The establishment of the ECHS Polyclinic at Vizianagaram is aimed at providing accessible and quality healthcare services to approximately 15,000 ECHS beneficiaries, including veterans ex-servicemen, Veer Naris, and their eligible dependents residing in Vizianagaram district and surrounding areas. The polyclinic will offer comprehensive outpatient medical services, including

consultation with medical specialists, diagnostic facilities, pharmacy services, and referral to empanelled hospitals for advanced treatment where required.

The importance of ensuring timely and effective medical care for veterans who have served the nation with dedication and distinction was highlighted.

Equipped with modern medical infrastructure to cater to the healthcare needs of ECHS beneficiaries, the polyclinic is staffed with qualified medical and support personnel. The facility is expected to significantly reduce travel time and improve access to medical services for a large number of veterans, veer Naris and their families in the region.

Members of the ex-servicemen (ESM) community expressed their appreciation for the establishment of the facility, noting that it will greatly enhance healthcare accessibility and convenience for beneficiaries in the district. Later, the officials interacted with veterans.