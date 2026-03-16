Oppn misleading public on voter roll revision: Madhav

Vijayawada: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Andhra Pradesh unit organised a State-level workshop on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Vijayawada on Sunday, urging party cadre to actively participate in the voter list verification process.

Uttar Pradesh MLA Shrikant Sharma attended the workshop as the chief guest and delivered a presentation explaining the SIR process. BJP State president PVN Madhav, BJP State convenor for SIR and MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy, and several senior leaders addressed the gathering.

Among those present were Health, Medical and Family Welfare Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav, Rajamahendravaram MP Daggubati Purandeswari, BJP Legislative Council floor leader Somu Veerraju, Assembly floor leader Penmetsa Vishnu Kumar Raju, MLC Pothula Sunitha, Twenty-Point Programme Implementation Committee chairman Lanka Dinakar, and State coordinators Jalli Madhusudhan, Saranala Malathi Rani, and Mekala Hanumantha Rao.

Addressing the meeting, PVN Madhav accused opposition parties of spreading misinformation about the Special Intensive Revision and politicising a routine democratic exercise. He said the revision of electoral rolls is a continuous process carried out regularly by the Election Commission to include new voters and remove ineligible entries.

Madhav clarified that the SIR is not a new initiative introduced by the BJP or the Central government, noting that the exercise has been in practice since 2002, including during the Congress regime. He said the use of modern technology has made the process more transparent and efficient.

He added that the Election Commission has already completed the revision process in four States and will begin the exercise in 22 more States from April 1. Madhav urged party leaders and cadre in Andhra Pradesh to actively support the programme during the 90-day verification drive.

Uttar Pradesh MLA Shrikant Sharma delivered a detailed PowerPoint presentation explaining the Special Intensive Revision process. He stated that the exercise is being conducted by the Election Commission to ensure accuracy in the electoral rolls and stressed that party workers should act responsibly and work to safeguard the interests of genuine voters during the verification process.

Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy said the SIR had been discussed extensively in Parliament and described it as a regular electoral process conducted by the Election Commission. He alleged that opposition parties, particularly the Congress, were attempting to create confusion as the exercise could expose illegal voters. He also claimed that Congress had encouraged infiltration in the past to convert such individuals into vote banks. Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav said criticism of the Election Commission’s exercise by opposition parties was baseless. He alleged that granting voting rights to infiltrators had insulted the country’s genuine citizens and urged party workers to support the revision process.