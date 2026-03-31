Organic sweet corn harvest by Maris Stella students

Vijayawada: In a commendable example of experiential learning, final-year students of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development at Maris Stella College for Women in Vijayawada successfully harvested an organic sweet corn crop cultivated using sustainable farming practices.

The initiative, carried out under the college’s “Earn While You Learn” programme, not only provided hands-on agricultural experience but also enabled students to earn a stipend through the sale of the produce.

Speaking on the occasion on Monday, Maris Stella College Principal Dr Innyasamma Gade lauded the students’ efforts. She said the initiative is designed to integrate academic knowledge with practical exposure. “The organically grown sweet corn is sold, and the proceeds are used to provide stipends to students.

This not only supports their learning but also offers financial assistance,” she said. Assistant Professor of Agronomy D Gowthami said that the use of organic farming techniques resulted in a healthy and high-yielding crop. Vice-Principal Dr Asha, Head of the Department Dr Lakshmana Swamy, and faculty members Ravi Teja, Tejasri, Lavanya, and Bhavya were present.