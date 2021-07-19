OUDA chairperson Meena Kumari thanks CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for appointment

Ongole: YSRCP gives priority to women empowerment and it has proved once again with the recent allocation of more than 50 per cent of nominated posts to women, said the Ongole Urban Development Authority chairperson Singaraju Meena Kumari.

Speaking at a press meet with her husband and Ongole town YSRCP president Singaraju Venkata Rao at the party office, Meena thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy for their confidence in her.

Singaraju Venkata Rao said that the YSRCP recognises the services of every worker and that is how his family was awarded the post of OUDA chairperson. He thanked CM Balineni,Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Balineni Praneeth Reddy and other party seniors for their confidence and cooperation towards the Singaraju family.

He said that the Singaraju family will work dedicatedly for the development of the Ongole town with the help of the minister, MP and local urban body officials.