Our aim is to defeat YSRCP, says Narayana

Nellore: “Our main goal is to defeat the YSRCP government in the coming elections and everyone should strive to achieve this goal,” TDP city constituency in-charge and former Minister Ponguru Narayana suggested party senior leaders. He held a review meeting with party Parliament president Abdul Azeez, party leaders and presidents of 28 divisions at the camp office at Narayana Medical College in Nellore on Saturday. Narayana guided the leaders about the strategy to be followed in Babu Surety – Future Guarantee, 2024 elections etc. He suggested them to enlighten people about the development and welfare programmes and also the failures of YSRCP and its anti-public policies.

Narayan said that they have to work keenly since very few days are left. Stating that TDP and Jana Sena have good public respect, he told them that it is their collective responsibility to spread the anarchic rule of YSRCP among the public. He observed that people are already vexed with the YSRCP government.

Abdul Azeez expressed happy saying that all the people they met in the division were assuring of casting their vote for Narayana. He said that YSRCP defeat and TDP-Jana Sena victory in 2024 elections is confirmed.

Party city president Mamidala Madhu, former Municipal Chairperson Tallapaka Anuradha, former ZPTC Muppalla Vijetha Reddy, Narayana Educational Institutions Jayam Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, party leaders and others attended the meeting.