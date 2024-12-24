Outrage as stray dogs poisoned in Sullurpeta

Sullurpeta (Tirupati district): In a shocking act of cruelty, unidentified individuals poisoned stray dogs in Gandla Veedhi of Sullurpeta town by lacing food with toxic substances. The incident, which surfaced on Monday morning, left several dogs dead and others fighting for their lives.

According to initial reports, food packets mixed with suspected poisons were used to target the animals. Around ten dogs have reportedly died, while others are undergoing treatment.

The heinous act has triggered outrage among locals, who are calling for swift and decisive action to prevent such incidents in the future.

This episode reminds a similar case reported a few months ago near Tirupati, where dozens of stray dogs were allegedly poisoned on a private college campus. Compounding concerns, an-other poisoning incident was reported just two days earlier in Sai Nagar, another locality with-in Sullurpeta town.

Animal welfare advocates and residents are demanding that strict criminal charges be filed against those responsible, citing the urgent need for enforcement of animal protection laws. Police have confirmed that CCTV footage from nearby cameras captured movements of the suspected perpetrators, which may provide crucial leads in the investigation.