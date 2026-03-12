Over ₹55 Crore Loss to Bengal Gram Farmers – Procurement Centres Must Be Established Immediately: Tirupati Rao, Y. V. Subbarao

Guntur: BJP District President Cherukuri Tirupati Rao, Bharatiya Janata Kisan Morcha State General Secretary Y. V. Subbarao, and Kisan Morcha District President Tulimilli Srinivasa Rao jointly submitted a representation to the Joint Collector of Guntur district, highlighting the severe difficulties faced by Bengal Gram (Chickpea) farmers due to the lack of remunerative prices.

According to official statistics, Bengal Gram has been cultivated in approximately 18,002 hectares (44,484 acres) in Guntur district this year. Around 20,615 farmers have cultivated this crop. With an average yield of 10–12 quintals per acre, the total production in the district is estimated at about 53,000 tonnes (approximately 5,30,000 quintals), said Y. V. Subbarao.

Although the Central Government has announced a Minimum Support Price (MSP) of ₹5875 per quintal for Bengal Gram, farmers are currently receiving only ₹4500–₹4800 per quintal in the market, he said. As a result, farmers are incurring a loss of nearly ₹900–₹1100 per quintal.

Based on these estimates, Bengal Gram farmers in Guntur district are likely to suffer a total loss of more than ₹50 crore (approximately ₹55 crore), Y. V. Subbarao added.

BJP District President Cherukuri Tirupati Rao stated that although the Central Government has announced MSP, the absence of adequate government procurement centres in the district is forcing farmers to sell their produce at lower prices in the open market.

In this context, they urged the Joint Collector of Guntur district to take immediate steps to establish procurement centres and ensure procurement of Bengal Gram at the MSP, so that farmers receive fair prices for their produce.

On this occasion, State Official Spokesperson Darshanapu Srinivas, BJP Parliament Coordinator Bhimineni Chandra Sekhar, OBC Morcha State Secretary Charaka Kumar Goud, Kisan Morcha District Vice President Manchikillapudi Gangadhar, OBC District President T. Rama Rao, BJP District Secretary Narayana Reddy, Kisan Morcha District General Secretary Kandru Bhanu Kishore, District Secretary Juturi Murali Krishna, Bommu Shankar Reddy, Thota Sambasiva Rao, Thota Koteswara Rao, Alla Dasu, Billala Sudhakar, along with several Kisan Morcha leaders and party workers, were present while submitting the representation to the Joint Collector.