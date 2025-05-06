Live
- International expert team visits Polavaram project
- Allu Aravind calls on Sandhya stampede victim Sri Tej
- Motherhood and asthma: Managing respiratory health before, during, and after pregnancy
- NBEMS grants approval to DNB courses at RTC Hospital
- Complete health care vehicles for children launched
- GHMC receives 171 applications in Prajavani
- SRM-AP conferred with placement excellence award
- BC Welfare Assn meets Guv over 42 pc quota bill
- Mahesh Goud launches Manmohan Singh Fellowship programme
- WG collector selected for Red Cross award
Padmavati Parinayotsavam from May 6 to 8
The three-day annual festival of Sri Padmavati Parinayotsavam will be celebrated in Tirumala from May 6 to 8. The celestial wedding of Sridevi Bhudevi sameta Sri Srinivasa
Tirumala: The three-day annual festival of Sri Padmavati Parinayotsavam will be celebrated in Tirumala from May 6 to 8. The celestial wedding of Sridevi Bhudevi sameta Sri Srinivasa (Malayappa) is being performed with great pomp at Parinayotsava Mandapam in Narayangiri Gardens in Tirumala every year.
In this three-day event, Sri Malayappa Swamy will be worshipped on Gajavahanam on the first day, Aswa Vahanam on second day, and Garuda Vahanam on last day.
TTD has cancelled Arjita Brahmotsavam and Sahasra Deepalankara sevas on these three days. TTD organises Padmavati Parinayotsavam for three days, one day before and one day after every Vaisakha Shuddha Dashami Tithi to mark the auspicious occasion. This festival has been in vogue since 1992 marking the significance of the celestial Sri Padmavati Parinayotsavam.