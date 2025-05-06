Padmavati Parinayotsavam from May 6 to 8

Tirumala: The three-day annual festival of Sri Padmavati Parinayotsavam will be celebrated in Tirumala from May 6 to 8. The celestial wedding of Sridevi Bhudevi sameta Sri Srinivasa (Malayappa) is being performed with great pomp at Parinayotsava Mandapam in Narayangiri Gardens in Tirumala every year.

In this three-day event, Sri Malayappa Swamy will be worshipped on Gajavahanam on the first day, Aswa Vahanam on second day, and Garuda Vahanam on last day.

TTD has cancelled Arjita Brahmotsavam and Sahasra Deepalankara sevas on these three days. TTD organises Padmavati Parinayotsavam for three days, one day before and one day after every Vaisakha Shuddha Dashami Tithi to mark the auspicious occasion. This festival has been in vogue since 1992 marking the significance of the celestial Sri Padmavati Parinayotsavam.