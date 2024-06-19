  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Palm Oil Tanker Overturns in Palnadu District, Causes Traffic Jam in Narketpally

Palm Oil Tanker Overturns in Palnadu District, Causes Traffic Jam in Narketpally
x
Highlights

A palm oil tanker overturned on the road in Pedanemalipuri, Rajupalem mandal, causing a heavy traffic jam in the area.

A palm oil tanker overturned on the road in Pedanemalipuri, Rajupalem mandal, causing a heavy traffic jam in the area. The incident occurred while the tanker was traveling from Nellore to Hyderabad. Local residents rushed to the scene upon hearing about the overturned tanker and began collecting palm oil using buckets and containers.

The police were alerted and arrived at the scene to assist in removing the tanker with the help of a crane. The situation has now been brought under control, but the incident has caused disruptions in traffic and raised concerns about road safety in the area.

The police are investigating the cause of the accident and working to ensure that similar incidents are prevented in the future.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X