Palm Oil Tanker Overturns in Palnadu District, Causes Traffic Jam in Narketpally

A palm oil tanker overturned on the road in Pedanemalipuri, Rajupalem mandal, causing a heavy traffic jam in the area. The incident occurred while the tanker was traveling from Nellore to Hyderabad. Local residents rushed to the scene upon hearing about the overturned tanker and began collecting palm oil using buckets and containers.

The police were alerted and arrived at the scene to assist in removing the tanker with the help of a crane. The situation has now been brought under control, but the incident has caused disruptions in traffic and raised concerns about road safety in the area.

The police are investigating the cause of the accident and working to ensure that similar incidents are prevented in the future.