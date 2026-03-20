Panchanga Sravanam held at Bezwada Bar Assn

Vijayawada: Ugadi festival celebrations marking the beginning of the Parabhava Nama Samvatsaram were conducted with devotion and grandeur at the Bezwada Bar Association premises here on Thursday.

On this auspicious occasion, Panchanga Sravanam was performed under the guidance of Paruchuri Krishnamacharyulu, in the presence of II Additional District Judge A Satyanand and under the supervision of XII Additional District Judge Sunil. Later, the celebrations continued under the leadership of XIII Additional District Judge Sesha Sai, who was the chief guest. The event was organised under the aegis of Bezwada Bar Association president AK Basha, with the blessings of Saiva Kshetra Peethadhipathi Siva Swami. Newly elected Bar Council Member Uppalapati Srinivasa Raju was also present during the celebrations.

Addressing the gathering, Sesha Sai extended Ugadi greetings and encouraged advocates to achieve success in the Parabhava year with confidence and determination.

In his spiritual message, Siva Swami emphasised that among millions of living beings, humans are blessed with intellect and responsibility. He urged people to avoid conflicts and work towards the welfare of humanity, wishing that nations live in harmony like Lord Siva and Goddess Parvati in the coming year.

Speaking on the occasion, Bar Association president Basha expressed hope that the Parabhava year would turn into a year of positive impact and success for all advocates, extending warm Ugadi wishes to the legal fraternity.

During the event, the Ugadi calendar of Hindu Law Forum was unveiled by Uppalapati Srinivasa Raju, in the presence of Basha, Siva Swami, Sesha Sai, Hindu Law Forum president Krishna, governing body members, and executive committee members.