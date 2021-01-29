Panchayat Elections: AP SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh to tour Coastal Andhra districts on February 1

Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar will visit north coastal Andhra districts and Godavari districts on February 1 and 2 as part of review meetings with district-wise officials on the conduct of Andhra Pradesh gram panchayat elections. He has been is toured Anantapur and Kurnool districts today and will tour Kadapa district tomorrow.

Later, Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar will visit Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts on February 1 to review the conduct of panchayat elections with the authorities. He will spend the night in Visakhapatnam and the next day will hold a review meeting with the respective district authorities in Kakinada and Eluru. Later in the evening he will return to Vijayawada.

Earlier in the day, the state election commissioner has writes a series of letters to chief secretary Adityanath Das and governor seeking removal of CMs photo in the certificates issued to the contestants. In one of the letter, SEC sought the government to keep CMO principal secretary Praveen Prakash away from election duties. While in a letter to governor Biswabhushan Harichandan, SEC demanded to sack government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy from the post.