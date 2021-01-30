Panchayat Polls Phase-1: Filing of nominations begins

Srikakulam : First phase village panchayat elections process began in the district on Friday.

For all 319 gram panchayats and 2,902 wards in Etcherla, Pathapatnam and Tekkali Assembly constituencies, elections process started and candidates began filing nominations from Friday onwards. The last date for filing of nominations is January 31 and the scrutiny of nominations will be taken up on February 1.

Objections will be received on February 2. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is February 4. The polling will be held on February 9 and the votes will also be counted on the same day.

A village volunteer filed nomination for the post of sarpanch of Murapaka major grama panchayat in Laveru mandal.

P Nagamani is working as a village volunteer at Murapaka village. On Friday, Nagamani filed her nomination after she submitted resignation to the post of village volunteer.