Panic booking for LPG in AP amid global energy turmoil

Amaravati: A severe cooking gas disruption is spreading across Andhra Pradesh despite assurances from the state and central governments that LPG stocks remain adequate, with panic bookings, supply cuts, rising prices and black-market triggering shortages across households and the hospitality sector. Officials from major oil marketing companies including Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum said booking systems have been overwhelmed by an unprecedented surge in demand. Online booking platforms, IVRS services and WhatsApp-based booking channels have repeatedly crashed as servers struggle to process a sudden spike in consumer requests.

The disruption has forced large numbers of consumers to queue directly at LPG agencies in all districts across Andhra Pradesh. With roughly 1.61 crore domestic LPG connections in the state, distributors said the surge in bookings has created a backlog that delivery networks are struggling to clear. To prevent diversion of cylinders into the black-market, oil companies have tightened delivery verification rules. Distributors have been instructed to deliver cylinders only after confirming a one-time password (OTP) sent to the consumer’s registered mobile number.Government officials acknowledged that LPG bookings on Wednesday surged to nearly three times the normal daily volume, largely driven by panic among households fearing deeper shortages. Authorities maintain that domestic LPG stocks remain sufficient and attribute the disruption primarily to panic bookings and logistical constraints.

However, the situation is far more severe in the commercial segment. Oil companies have reportedly cut commercial LPG supply by more than 50 per ce nt, directing distributors to prioritise hospitals, hostels and other essential institutions. The reduction has hit restaurants and hotels across major cities including Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Guntur.

Restaurant operators report that supplies have dropped 40–50 per cent below normal levels, forcing many establishments to cut menu options or consider temporary shutdowns. Some small eateries said they may close operations within days if deliveries do not resume.

AP Hotels Association representatives warned that the hospitality sector is approaching a critical point. Restaurants typically require six to eight commercial cylinders per day to maintain regular operations, but many outlets said they are now receiving only a fraction of their requirement.

The supply squeeze has also triggered sharp price spikes in the open market. Commercial LPG cylinders that normally cost around Rs 1,880 have reportedly surged to Rs 2,500–Rs 3,500, with some businesses alleging that cylinders are being sold through informal channels at even higher prices.

Households are also feeling the strain. Consumers said that delivery times have extended from the earlier 14–21 days to nearly a month in several districts. Many families with only one LPG cylinder say the delay is forcing them to ration cooking.

The crisis has been compounded by a recent Rs 60 increase in domestic LPG prices, fuelling public anger as consumers face both higher costs and limited availability. AP Star Hotels Association (ASHA) president RV Swamy linked the disruption partly to energy supply uncertainties in West Asia, a key hub for global LPG production and shipping routes. Instability in the region has reportedly disrupted supply chains, affecting LPG availability across multiple Indian states.

He said that the hospitality associations are now preparing to approach Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Petroleum Minister, seeking urgent intervention to stabilise supply and curb black marketing. Businesses warn that without swift action, restaurant closures and broader economic disruptions could follow across the state.