Papikondalu tours resume, attracts throngs of tourists

After a four-month hiatus, the popular Papikondalu tourism has resumed, coinciding with the Diwali holidays, drawing numerous tourists eager to explore the scenic beauty of Papikondalu.

Tourists flocked to the Gandipochamma boat point, embarking on an enchanting journey along the Godavari River. The first day of the excursion was filled with laughter and joy, as travelers enjoyed quality time with family and friends amid the picturesque surroundings. On this inaugural day, a boat carrying 41 passengers set sail for the cherished Papikondalu destination.

In preparation for the influx of visitors, officials from the tourism department conducted special safety checks and ensured that all boats were equipped with life jackets. With the resumption of the tourism, a significant rise in tourist activity is anticipated over the coming days.

In light of this renewed interest, the tourism department has authorized the fitness and licensing of 15 boats for excursions in the Papikondalu region. The tours operate daily from the Gandipochamma temple to Perantalapalli, promising travelers a memorable experience amidst the natural beauty of the area.

As the excitement builds, the Gandipochamma catchment area is buzzing with activity, welcoming tourists from various places to partake in this beloved journey through nature.