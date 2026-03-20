Parabhava nama samvatsara ushered at Srisailam with devotional fervour

Srisailam: Ugadi celebrations marking the advent of the Sri Parabhava Nama Samvatsara were conducted with great devotion and grandeur at the revered Srisailam Temple on Thursday. The district administration, in line with State Government directives, organised the festivities at the Alankara Mandapam within the temple premises.

District Collector G Raja Kumari, Temple Executive Officer M Srinivasa Rao, members of the temple trust board, and other dignitaries participated in the ceremony, which commenced with Vedic rituals, chanting of sacred mantras, and ceremonial lighting of the lamp.

The highlight of the programme was the Ugadi Panchanga Sravanam delivered by renowned scholar Dr Bhutta Veerabhadra Daivagna.

He presented detailed forecasts for the coming year, covering aspects related to governance, agriculture, economy, and societal well-being.

His discourse offered a blend of spiritual insight and traditional wisdom, drawing the attention of devotees and officials alike.

Extending festive greetings, District Collector G Raja Kumari expressed confidence in the continued growth and prosperity of Nandyal district.

She emphasised the importance of agricultural progress, public welfare, and youth participation in development.

Encouraging young people to make the best use of available opportunities, she noted that such cultural and spiritual traditions play a vital role in guiding both society and administration.

On the occasion, four individuals from the district were honoured by the State Government for their dedicated service and scholarship.

Three temple priests and one underprivileged scholar were felicitated with a cash award of Rs.10,116 each, along with traditional attire. The celebrations concluded in a spiritually uplifting atmosphere, instilling hope, positivity, and renewed aspirations among devotees for the New Year.