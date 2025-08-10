Paritala Sriram promises job opportunities for women in Dharmavaram

Dharmavaram: TDP Dharmavaram constituency in-charge Paritala Sriram has assured that he, along with the State government, is committed to creating sustainable employment opportunities for women in the region.

Speaking at Raksha Bandhan celebrations held at party office in Dharmavaram on Saturday, he said providing proper livelihoods for ‘sisters’ in the constituency is a priority.

TDP women leaders and women from various communities tied rakhis to Sriram. He He acknowledged the significant role women play in the handloom sector, but noted that many are currently facing difficulties due to lack of employment.

He announced that plans are in place to establish garment-style industries in Dharmavaram to address this issue. Discussions on these proposals have already been held with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh. Sriram expressed confidence that the government will take steps in this direction soon.