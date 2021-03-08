Parties step up campaign in Anantapur corporation

Anantapur: With just two days left for the civic body polls, TDP leaders Prabhakar Choudhury, Payyavula Keshav and former mayor Swaroopa are seen actively campaigning for their party candidates with renewed vigour.

Even YSRCP leaders with a galaxy of party leaders, MLAs and even district minister Sankara Narayana are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the party bags maximum number of municipalities and wards in local bodies.

City wards are looking more colorful with hundreds of men and women campaigning for their candidates. In the city, Prabhakar Choudhury and former mayor M Swaroopa are campaigning for the return of TDP to power in Anantapur Municipal Corporation. The party ruled AMC until the end of its term in 2019 when the TDP was in power. The leaders are hopeful to repeat the same victory feat even this time as according to them educated voters are disillusioned with the rule of Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party.

Local YSRCP MLA Anantha Venkatarama Reddy and MP T Rangaiah are also conducting padayatras and engaging in door-to-door campaign to drive home the point that only YSRCP with an inspiring leadership and all resources at its command can develop the municipal towns and the city.

In all the nine municipalities, TDP leaders and ex-MLAs are seen actively putting up tough fight and for resurrection of their party in local body elections as many of them are jobless. The elections have given them opportunity that their party cannot be written off but is still alive and kicking in people's hearts.

YSRCP leaders on the other hand are fully confident that their victory in civic elections is a foregone conclusion.