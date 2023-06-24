Parvathipuram: BJP MP takes part in district-level meet

Parvathipuram: Lok Sabha member Manoj Kotak said that only BJP is working for nation’s integrity and rest of the parties are working for their self-interests.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is transforming the entire nation by implementing innovative schemes, which are helpful for every section of population.

The BJP is organising the Mahajana Sampark Abhiyan meetings in all districts to create awareness on the BJP government’s schemes implemented in the past nine years. On Friday, Manoj addressed the district-level meeting held here under the chairmanship of D Srinivasa Rao, the district president.

The YSR Congress government in Andhra Pradesh is labelling the schemes being implemented by the Union government under the leadership of Narendra Modi as its own, he said.

Kotak alleged that that YSRCP is claiming Central schemes as its own thus depriving the credit which should belong to the BJP government. He said that the BJP cadre will visit every door and explain how Modi government is taking care of every citizen. District president Srinivasa Rao said that Modi government is more efficient and delivering services without any flaw. Even farmers are getting support under PM Kissan Yojana.