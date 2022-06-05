Parvathipuram: Doctors blamed for death of pregnant woman

Parvathipuram: The death of a pregnant woman along with infant in the womb allegedly due to medical negligence sparked violence by Jana Sena Party supporters on Saturday.

The leaders approached the medical officials in Manyam district and questioned why they did not take the case and why did they refer her to go KG hospital, which is 150 km away from there.

Leaders of JSP Ch Anil Kumar, V Dalinaidu and R Karuna approached DMHO of Manyam district B Jagannatha Rao and demanded to know why R Devi of Jagannathapuram in Parvathipuram town who visited area hospital on Thursday, was not examineed by doctors there.

The doctors referred her to MR Hospital Vizianagaram and from there she was referred to KG Hospital in Visakhapatnam. Though the husband Rambabu pleaded with the doctors here to take the case, but they refused and referred her to MR hospital.

Due to difficult journey of more than three hours and unavailability of medical help during the journey, she breathed her last on Thursday along with the baby in her womb.

The doctors here are not making efforts to save the lives and escaping from duties, they alleged. The JSP leaders appealed to the DMHO to monitor the performance and commitment of the doctors and ensure steps to save the lives and prevent the deaths.

Responding to the JSP leaders, the DMHO promised that he would consider the issue and conduct an inquiry.