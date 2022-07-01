Pavitra Ashada Sare Utsavalu begin at Durga temple

Vijayawada (NTR District): Hundreds of devotees on Thursday visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri to mark the beginning of Pavitra Ashada Sare Utsavalu. The annual Sare festivities will be held from June 30 to July 28.

Large number of devotees will visit the temple and offer Sare to Goddess Kanaka Durga. On the first day, temple priests and officials under the supervision of chief priest Vishnubhotla Siva Prasada Sharma presented the Sare. They participated in the procession from Gosala of Sri Kanaka Durga Nagar and reached the temple. Sri Siva Swamiji and other devotees visited the Maha mandapam in the sixth floor and presented the Sare.

State Endowments Commissioner Dr Hari Jawahar Lal visited the temple and performed special puja marking the beginning of Ashadam Sare festivities.

Nagaralu temple committee members, Chitti Nagar, Sri Seetarama Swamy Mahalakshmi temple committee members (one town) also visited Durga temple on the first day and presented Sare.

Various temple committees from NTR district and Guntur district visited the temple and participated in the Ashadam Sare festivities.