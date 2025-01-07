Pawan announces Rs. 5 L each to kin of two youth died in road mishap

Mangalagiri: Expressing heartfelt sympathy for the death of two youth who were returning from the Game Changer pre-release event at Rajamahendravaram, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said here on Monday that he was disturbed to learn of the accident that resulted in the death of two youths on ADB Road.

He said in a statement that the ADB Road was in a dilapidated condition and no efforts were made by the previous government to repair it. Now the NDA government has taken up the re-pairs of the road.

He expressed condolences to the family members of Arava Manikantha and Tokada Charan.

Pawan recalled that he exhorted the youth during the pre-release function to reach their homes safely while returning.

He announced that Rs 5 lakh to each of the families would be given on behalf of the Janasena party. He assured them that he would see that the government would also give ex gratia to the family members.