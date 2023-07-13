Pawan denies accusations on Jana Sena of being a "B team" of TDP

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has refuted the allegations made by YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders, who accused Jana Sena of being a "B team" of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). During a meeting with cadre, Pawan criticized YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for bringing up his personal marital issues and questioned whether it hindered his ability to serve the people.



Regarding the incident in Srikalahasti where a Jana Sena worker was reportedly beaten by the police, Pawan expressed his concern and questioned the need for the police to beat a person during a peaceful protest. He said that he will personally visit Srikalahasti to assess the situation and take appropriate action.

Continuing his criticism of the volunteer system, Pawan questioned the necessity of volunteers when there is already an existing Panchayat Raj system in place to serve the people in rural areas.

Additionally, Pawan commented on the speculations surrounding the merger of YS Sharmila's party with the Congress. He stated that running a party requires more than just financial resources and emphasised the importance of having a strong ideology and leadership.