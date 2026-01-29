Pawan Kalyan Adopts Giraffes at Visakhapatnam Zoo for a Year

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Janasena leader Pawan Kalyan is currently in Visakhapatnam, where he visited the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park on Thursday. During his visit, he demonstrated his commitment to animal welfare and made a special announcement. On his mother Anjana Devi’s birthday, Pawan Kalyan expressed his love for her in a unique way, showcasing his passion for nature and animals. He announced that he will be adopting two giraffes at the zoo for a year, personally covering the annual maintenance costs.

While visiting the zoo as Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan inquired with officials about animal care practices. Following his adoption announcement, zoo staff and animal enthusiasts expressed their happiness. It is known that Pawan Kalyan has been involved in numerous environmentally friendly initiatives previously. His fans have flooded social media with praise for his noble gesture on his mother’s birthday.