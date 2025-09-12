Pawan Kalyan Advocates for Arts and NSD Campus in Andhra Pradesh

Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and film star Pawan Kalyan has lauded the evolution of Telugu cinema into a global phenomenon. During his visit to Delhi, he toured the National School of Drama (NSD) office, expressing his admiration for the institution's diverse representation of Indian culture, likening it to a "mini India".

Kalyan reflected on his own acting journey, recalling his mentor Satyanand, who often praised the NSD. He emphasised the critical role of the arts in society, stating, "Without arts, violence will prevail."

In a forward-looking statement, Kalyan revealed his plans to establish an NSD campus in Andhra Pradesh and voiced his intention to discuss the proposal with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.