Pawan Kalyan advocates for autonomous village development on National Panchayati Raj Day

Pawan Kalyan recently participated in a programme at the CK Convention Centre to mark National Panchayati Raj Day, where he emphasised the importance of developing villages into self-sufficient institutions. "I willingly took on the responsibility of the Panchayati Raj department. I have a strong affinity for village life, although I haven't been able to stay there," he remarked.

Kalyan acknowledged the rapid progress currently taking place in rural areas, attributing this development to the diligent efforts of government officials. Reflecting on his past experiences, he mentioned visiting numerous villages and expressed a commitment to their development. "Even small efforts can lead to significant actions," he stated.

In addition to his focus on rural development, Kalyan extended his condolences to the victims of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam during his address.