Live
- Weather update: AP to receive rains for next three days
- Will pursue attackers to ends of the Earth: PM Modi's stern warning on terror
- Centre launches campaign to achieve 100 pc Measles-Rubella immunisation coverage
- Formula 1: Sebastian Vettel praises Lando Norris for speaking up on mental health
- Canadian Police release images of KDS gurdwara vandalism suspects
- Nestle India Q4 profit drops 5 pc amid high input costs, exports down by 8.6 pc
- ED raids FIITJEE coaching centres in Delhi-NCR over money laundering allegations
- Fawad Khan-starrer ‘Abir Gulaal’ will not be allowed to release in India: I&B Ministry sources
- 'We are shamelessly fighting over languages and borders,' says actor Shanthanu
- Isha Malviya wore lehenga weighing over 40 kilos for Marathi debut song ‘Shaky’
Pawan Kalyan advocates for autonomous village development on National Panchayati Raj Day
Pawan Kalyan recently participated in a programme at the CK Convention Centre to mark National Panchayati Raj Day, where he emphasised the importance of developing villages into self-sufficient institutions.
Pawan Kalyan recently participated in a programme at the CK Convention Centre to mark National Panchayati Raj Day, where he emphasised the importance of developing villages into self-sufficient institutions. "I willingly took on the responsibility of the Panchayati Raj department. I have a strong affinity for village life, although I haven't been able to stay there," he remarked.
Kalyan acknowledged the rapid progress currently taking place in rural areas, attributing this development to the diligent efforts of government officials. Reflecting on his past experiences, he mentioned visiting numerous villages and expressed a commitment to their development. "Even small efforts can lead to significant actions," he stated.
In addition to his focus on rural development, Kalyan extended his condolences to the victims of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam during his address.