Pawan Kalyan Advocates for Forest Conservation, Pays Tribute to Martyrs in Guntur

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, emphasized the critical importance of forest conservation for human survival during a commemoration program held in Guntur, honoring the 23 members of the forest department who lost their lives in the line of duty. Kalyan expressed his lifelong respect for the forest department and committed to supporting any necessary reforms, including seeking additional funding from both central and state governments.

During the event, Pawan Kalyan paid heartfelt tributes to the fallen heroes of the forest department, acknowledging the sacrifices made by numerous forest officials who faced dangers from poachers and smugglers. He recognized the vital role these officers play in preserving the nation’s forests and highlighted the significance of remembering their contributions for future generations.

“Forest protection is essential for the survival of the human race. Many forest officials have lost their lives while defending our natural resources. We have extended assistance to the families of the 23 martyrs, encompassing all categories of staff and officers. Their sacrifices should not be forgotten, and through commemorative events like this, we can ensure that future generations understand these sacrifices and the history behind them,” stated Kalyan.

He reaffirmed his commitment to the welfare of forest officials and promised that the contributions of those who gave their lives in service would be etched in history. The event also saw participation from members of the Forest and Police Departments, who collectively honored the memory of the martyrs.