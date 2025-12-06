Pawan Kalyan Advocates for Tribal Development and Eco-Tourism in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has outlined vital strategies to enhance income sources for forest-dependent tribal communities in Alluri Seetharamaraju district. During a recent teleconference with district officials, Kalyan focused on pivotal issues such as tribal development, eco-tourism, the marketing of forest products, and the creation of employment opportunities.

Emphasising the need for sustainable income avenues, Kalyan stressed the importance of strengthening the manufacturing, processing, and marketing of forest products. He highlighted the growing demand for forest and organic products, suggesting that encouraging tribal involvement in these areas could significantly boost their income.

Furthermore, Kalyan urged the development of eco-tourism initiatives that would benefit both the environment and local communities. By transforming the district's natural landscapes, waterfalls, and forested regions into tourist attractions, he believes that employment opportunities for young people could be generated.

Kalyan also pointed out that there are substantial prospects for horticulture crops in the agency areas. He proposed linking these opportunities with the Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS/MGNREGA) to enhance benefits for farmers and workers. He asserted that an increase in horticultural activity would lead to greater employment and economic growth in the region.

The Deputy Chief Minister's suggestions aim to improve the living standards of tribal communities while promoting sustainable development in Andhra Pradesh.