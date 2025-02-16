Pawan Kalyan announces Rs. 50 lakh to NTR Trust for Thalassemia Victims

In a heartwarming display of generosity, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan announced a substantial donation to aid Thalassemia victims during the Euphoria Musical Night event held at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada. The event, organized by the NTR Trust and spearheaded by music director Thaman, aimed to raise funds for Thalassemia patients, with every rupee earned pledged to their support by Nara Bhuvaneswari.

The Euphoria event drew a significant crowd, including prominent figures such as AP Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna, and Minister Nara Lokesh. As the night unfolded, excitement filled the air, culminating in Pawan Kalyan's announcement of a generous Rs. 50 lakh donation to the NTR Trust, dedicated to assisting those affected by Thalassemia.

Kalyan, addressing the audience, expressed his commitment to supporting the cause and promised to personally deliver the check to Nara Bhuvaneswari in the near future. His announcement was met with resounding applause from attendees, including politicians and fans alike, celebrating his act of kindness.

The Euphoria Musical Night not only showcased talented performances but also underlined the collective responsibility towards health issues affecting vulnerable communities. Pawan Kalyan’s substantial contribution reflects a broader commitment from leaders to address healthcare challenges and provide support for Thalassemia victims in the region.