Pawan Kalyan continues election campaign in Pithapuram, to meets TDP and BJP cadre

Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan's election campaign in Pithapuram continued on Sunday with a visit to the popular Purhuthika, Devi Ammavari.

Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan's election campaign in Pithapuram continued on Sunday with a visit to the popular Purhuthika, Devi Ammavari. However, his planned darshan of Dattapeeth had to be canceled due to the heavy rush of Maharashtrian devotees. Pawan is set to visit Basheer Bibi Dargah later in the day.

In the afternoon, Pawan is scheduled to hold a meeting with Janasena and TDP workers in Pithapuram. The focus of the meeting will be on strategizing for success in the upcoming elections and on how to effectively counter the tactics of the YCP.

Pawan Kalyan is expected to direct party leaders on how to work together at the booth level and navigate any conspiracies or challenges that may arise during the campaign. With just days left until the elections, Pawan's visit to Pithapuram is crucial for rallying support and ensuring a strong showing for Janasena in the region.

