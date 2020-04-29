Pawan Kalyan demands govt to release pension to landless and tenant farmers of Amaravati

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has urged the government to immediately release the pensions of capital farmers and landless poor in Amaravati. The actor turned politician has tweeted to this extent. It is inappropriate to harass people in the name of cases during the coronavirus crisis period despite the farmers agitating maintaining social distancing. Pawan appealed to the government not act mean against farmers who gave land for the construction of the capital Amaravati and landless poor in the capital. PradeshAndhra

Pawan said the people were panicking with the corona boom in the state. In the meantime, the delay in the payment of money to tenant farmers will lead to serious trouble. The Jana Sena chief has brought to the attention of the farmers demanding immediate increase in their allowance due to corona conditions.



Pawan said that it is like threatening the farmers by incorporating R-5 Zone in CRDA Master Plan during the lockdown. Pawan suggested the government to withdraw the mean acts towards farmers of the capital.