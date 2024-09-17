  • Menu
Pawan Kalyan Extends Heartfelt Birthday Wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Pawan Kalyan Extends Heartfelt Birthday Wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi
In a heartfelt message, actor and political leader Pawan Kalyan has sent his warmest birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his special day.

In a heartfelt message, actor and political leader Pawan Kalyan has sent his warmest birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his special day. He said Modi is Known for his inspiring leadership and selfless dedication to the nation, Modi has been hailed as a Karmayogi and the architect of modern India.

Pawan Kalyan took to social media to express his admiration and prayers for the Prime Minister, invoking Lord Venkateswara for Modi's good health, long life, and continued strength. "You are the embodiment of the hopes, aspirations, and patriotism of millions across this great nation," Kalyan stated in his message.

Highlighting Modi's visionary leadership, Kalyan emphasized how under the Prime Minister’s guidance, India has blossomed into a global center of peace, prosperity, and power. He further articulated his confidence in Modi's ability to fortify India's position as a leading global force, referring to the nation as "Vishwa Guru."

