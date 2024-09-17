Live
- SC parks bulldozers, orders no demolitions without its permission
- President Droupadi Murmu calls for collective action on women's safety at News18 SheShakti Summit 2024
- Atishi will be remote-controlled by Kejriwal, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar
- Women’s empowerment key to Odisha’s growth: PM
- India vs Bangladesh: “The pressure of playing against India is a privilege,” says Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusingha
- Who is Atishi, a look at her meteoric rise and brush with controversies
- Chandrababu Naidu meets cabinet Subcommittee set up on New Liquor Policy
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Oversees Ganesh Visarjan Preparations
- Allu Arjun Promises Support to Harassment Victim in Jani Master Case
- Trinamool RS member resigns from the post of editor of party organ
Just In
Pawan Kalyan Extends Heartfelt Birthday Wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi
In a heartfelt message, actor and political leader Pawan Kalyan has sent his warmest birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his special day.
In a heartfelt message, actor and political leader Pawan Kalyan has sent his warmest birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his special day. He said Modi is Known for his inspiring leadership and selfless dedication to the nation, Modi has been hailed as a Karmayogi and the architect of modern India.
Pawan Kalyan took to social media to express his admiration and prayers for the Prime Minister, invoking Lord Venkateswara for Modi's good health, long life, and continued strength. "You are the embodiment of the hopes, aspirations, and patriotism of millions across this great nation," Kalyan stated in his message.
Highlighting Modi's visionary leadership, Kalyan emphasized how under the Prime Minister’s guidance, India has blossomed into a global center of peace, prosperity, and power. He further articulated his confidence in Modi's ability to fortify India's position as a leading global force, referring to the nation as "Vishwa Guru."