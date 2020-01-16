Pawan Kalyan extends support to CAA, says there is no harm to Muslims

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan extended his full support to the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Bill) introduced by the NDA government in last November. The actor turned politician Pawan Kalyan said the bill would benefit the Hindu minorities residing in the countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

He ruled out the baseless accusations on the CAA and assured that the Muslims in the country has no worries. Pawan alleged that the Pakistan has violated the agreements made while partition of the India and Pakistan and said that there is no security for Hindus in Pakistan.

Pawan recollected the Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar's comments complaining about the injustice met in his country. "It is our duty to protect such people, " Pawan opined.

Earlier, the Jana Sena chief who held the meeting with the state's BJP leadership has decided to work together. He asserted that the alliance would bring better results to the people of the state.