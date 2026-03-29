Pawan Kalyan extends wishes to TDP of 44th formation day, hails its legacy

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has praised the enduring legacy of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), describing it as a political force that sparked a sensation in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh under the banner of “Telugu self-respect”.

Marking the party’s 44th Formation Day, he extended his greetings to TDP National President N. Chandrababu Naidu, State President Palla Srinivasa Rao, National General Secretary Nara Lokesh, as well as party leaders and cadres.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Kalyan noted that the TDP, founded by the late N. T. Rama Rao, has remained a strong presence in public life for over four decades.

Reflecting on the party’s journey, he said it had weathered numerous challenges and periods of political turbulence. He credited Chandrababu Naidu’s extensive experience for guiding the party through difficult times and instilling resilience among its members.

Kalyan further stated that under Naidu’s leadership, the party had prioritised both development and public welfare alongside its political agenda. He added that Naidu’s influence was evident in the development of both Telugu states and in the party’s efforts to advocate for public causes.

Emphasising the need for collective effort, Kalyan said the development of Andhra Pradesh could only be achieved through unity within the alliance, and called for strengthening that spirit going forward.