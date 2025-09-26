Live
Pawan Kalyan Falls Ill with Viral Fever, CM Chandrababu Naidu Wishes Speedy Recovery
Highlights
Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan is undergoing treatment for viral fever and cough. He will travel to Hyderabad for medical tests. CM Chandrababu Naidu wished him a speedy recovery on X.
The Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh PawanKalyan is currently suffering from viral fever. He has been under treatment for the past four days and is also experiencing a cough.
Following the doctors’ advice, he will undergo medical tests in Hyderabad.
He will travel from Mangalagiri to Hyderabad for further treatment.
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu wished for speedy recovery of Pawan. Naidu took to X to wish him speedy recovery.
“Wishing Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister, Shri Pawan Kalyan Garu, a full and speedy recovery. May he return in good health to continue serving the people of Andhra Pradesh, and to enjoy the well-earned success of OG, which is receiving widespread appreciation,” read a post on X account.
