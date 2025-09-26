Pawan Kalyan Falls Ill with Viral Fever, CM Chandrababu Naidu Wishes Speedy Recovery

The Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh PawanKalyan is currently suffering from viral fever. He has been under treatment for the past four days and is also experiencing a cough.

Following the doctors’ advice, he will undergo medical tests in Hyderabad.

He will travel from Mangalagiri to Hyderabad for further treatment.

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu wished for speedy recovery of Pawan. Naidu took to X to wish him speedy recovery.

“Wishing Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister, Shri Pawan Kalyan Garu, a full and speedy recovery. May he return in good health to continue serving the people of Andhra Pradesh, and to enjoy the well-earned success of OG, which is receiving widespread appreciation,” read a post on X account.