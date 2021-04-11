Pawan Kalyan goes into quarantine as his personal staff tests positive for coronavirus

In the wake of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan's personal staff confirmed of coronavirus positive, the actor turned politician went into isolation. The Jana Sena party has issued a statement saying that Pawan went into home isolation on the advice of doctors as some of the personal staff were diagnosed with coronavirus. "Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan's chief executive, security personnel and most of the personal staff have been affected by the corona. As a precautionary measure he went into the home quarantine with a doctor's prescription," the statement reads.





It is reported that over the past week, everyone in his entourage has been suffering from coronavirus who perform duties very close to him. As a precautionary measure, he went into the home quarantine as part of a corona dilatation prevention.



Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan campaigned for the BJP candidate in Tirupati last week. Pawan participated in a public meeting there. Many people from BJP and Jana Sena participated in this meeting. They are all concerned that Pawan's staff has been confirmed positive for. On the other hand, Dil Raju, the producer of the film, said that Pawan had suggested that the audience coming to Vakeel Saab should wear masks.