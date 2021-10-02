  • Menu
Pawan Kalyan hold meeting at Balajipeta to highlight the miserable condition of the roads

Despite restrictions imposed by the police department on Jana Sena Chief K. Pawan Kalyan he successfully reached Rajamahendravaram

Rajamahendravaram: Despite restrictions imposed by the police department on Jana Sena Chief K. Pawan Kalyan he successfully reached Rajamahendravaram and was ready to take up shramadanam and address a public meeting at Balajipet, Rajamahendravaram on Saturday.

Rajamahendravaram police have imposed restrictions at every step. The Jana Sena activities obstructed the police and also expressed their anger at the police. In some places, the Jana Sena leaders are house arrested in the district.

Jana Sena Party District President Kandula Durgesh and other leaders made large arrangements to conduct the public meeting at Balajipeta in Rajamahendravaram. People are anxiously waiting to listen to the speech of Pawan Kalyan.

They were also eager to know what and how he would question the government of AP. Pawan Kalyan has deliberately chosen this place in order to focus and highlight the squalid conditions and the miserable state of the roads in Hukkumpet.

