Pawan Kalyan Inaugurates DDO Offices to Enhance Rural Development in Andhra Pradesh

  • Created On:  4 Dec 2025 3:52 PM IST
Pawan Kalyan Inaugurates DDO Offices to Enhance Rural Development in Andhra Pradesh
Chittoor: Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan, emphasised the role of the Rural Development Department in delivering improved facilities to citizens during the inauguration of a new Divisional Development Officer (DDO) office in Chittoor.

At the event, Pawan Kalyan virtually inaugurated an additional 77 DDO offices across various districts. He expressed his satisfaction with the new openings, stating, “I am pleased to launch 77 DDO offices, which will serve the community and support government welfare and development initiatives.”

He also highlighted the promotion of over 10,000 employees throughout the state and announced the establishment of an IT wing aimed at strengthening the Panchayat Raj system.

Pawan KalyanChittoor DevelopmentDDO Office InaugurationRural DevelopmentGovernment Welfare Initiatives
