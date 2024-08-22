Pawan Kalyan launches Gram Sabhas in 13,326 Panchayats, calls for participation of all sections

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan revealed that Gram Sabhas are set to organize in an unprecedented effort to provide work to 57 lakh people across 87 projects in 13,326 Panchayats with 9 crore working days. Highlighting the importance of community involvement, he urged citizens to actively participate in these village meetings, emphasizing that they are crucial to the development of the state.









Speaking at a press conference, Pawan Kalyan noted that Andhra Pradesh is the second state in India to implement the Panchayati Raj system, a foundational aspect of decentralized governance. He described the upcoming initiatives as part of the second generation of reforms, marking a new phase in the state's development under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.



Pawan Kalyan also pointed out the government's commitment to bolstering local economies, stating that over Rs. 240 crores from Panchayat funds will be allocated to various projects. He criticized the previous government's handling of the National Employment Scheme, which reportedly saw a budget of Rs. 40,578 crores with little visible impact on the ground.



Underlining the need for fiscal accountability, he indicated that a unique team will be formed for each Panchayat to ensure effective utilization of funds and promote self-sufficiency. Additionally, he mentioned that discussions held in Gram Sabhas would focus on identifying local resources, boosting marketing efforts, and improving the economic landscape in rural areas.



Pawan Kalyan particularly called for increased participation from women and youth, advocating for their empowerment in the decision-making processes within their communities. He acknowledged improvements in sanitation, citing a reduction in open defecation due to the Swachh Bharat initiative, and outlined plans to further enhance cleanliness and greenery in villages.



He also raised concerns about the state’s dependency on wood imports, noting that Andhra Pradesh spends around Rs. 6,000 crores importing wood from Denmark, a country significantly smaller in size. Pawan asserted the need for local wood production capabilities in each Panchayat to reduce this dependency.



Furthermore, he announced that the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) funds would also be utilized for the completion of the 87 projects. He emphasized the importance of eco-tourism and handloom industries and sought to promote Panchayats that have tourism potential.