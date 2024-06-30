Pawan Kalyan Likely to Meet Telangana Janasena Leaders in Hyderabad

Janasena Party Chief and Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan who visited the Anjaneya Swamy temple in Kondagattu on Saturday night is likely to meet with Telangana Janasena leaders during his time in the Hyderabad today

On Monday, Pawan Kalyan is expected to be present in his own constituency of Pithapuram for a social pension distribution program. The actor turned politician has been actively involved in social welfare activities and has been making efforts to connect with the people and address their concerns.

Fans and supporters of Pawan Kalyan are eagerly anticipating his interaction with the leaders of Janasena in Telangana. His presence in the Hyderabad has garnered attention and excitement among the public, who are keen to hear his views on various issues.