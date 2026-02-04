Pawan Kalyan Meets Naidu to Discuss Political and Tirumala Ghee Issue

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan met with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu this morning to discuss various political developments and other pressing matters. The meeting, which began shortly after Pawan Kalyan arrived at Naidu’s residence, focused on opposition tactics, the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, appointment processes, alliance coordination, and efforts to counter YSRCP propaganda.

Additionally, the leaders addressed the controversy over adulterated ghee in Tirumala Srivari Laddu prasad. Given Tirumala’s global devotee base, the government is emphasising measures to safeguard their sentiments. Following a report from the NDDB, the Chief Minister had previously ordered an inquiry, which led to the formation of a SIT under the CBI after several individuals approached the Supreme Court. The SIT’s report, submitted to the cabinet, confirmed adulteration of the ghee. Discussions during Tuesday’s cabinet meeting focused on identifying those responsible and holding all facilitators accountable.