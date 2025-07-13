Pawan Kalyan mourns the passing of veteran actor Kota Srinivasa Rao

Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan, expressed profound sorrow over the passing of Kota Srinivasa Rao, a highly regarded figure for his unique contributions to the Telugu film industry. "I pray to God that his soul may rest in peace," Kalyan stated, highlighting Rao's versatility in portraying a wide range of characters, from miserly men to cruel villains and relatable middle-class fathers.

Kota Srinivasa Rao, who served as a legislator from 1999 to 2004, had an impressive command of the Telugu language and its dialects, showcasing his adaptability across various roles. The Deputy CM reminisced about their family's longstanding friendship with Rao, stating, "Our family has good friendly relations with Kota Srinivasa Rao."

Pawan Kalyan further noted that Rao made his film debut alongside his elder brother Chiranjeevi in "Pranam Khareedu." He reflected on their shared screen time in several notable films, including "Akkada Ammaye Ikkada Abbayi," "Gokulamlo Sita," "Gudumba Shankar," "Attarintiki Daredi," and "Gabbar Singh." "Kota Srinivasa Rao's dialogue delivery and gestures captivated audiences," Kalyan added, offering his heartfelt condolences to Rao's family during this difficult time.