Pawan Kalyan Reacts to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's Comments After India Suspends Indus Waters Treaty

Pawan Kalyan, the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, gave a strong response after the terror attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 people, including many tourists. He also reacted to comments made by Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party.

Why Was Pawan Kalyan Angry?

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had said that if India stops Pakistan’s water from the Indus River, then “blood will flow through the rivers.” This was in response to India’s decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty after the terror attack.

Bhutto claimed that the Indus River belongs to Pakistan and that India is trying to take control of their water. He also said that the ancient civilisation of Mohenjo-Daro, located in Pakistan, proves that they are the true keepers of that heritage.

What Did Pawan Kalyan Say?

Pawan Kalyan gave a patriotic reply. He said: Pakistan should not forget how it lost three wars in the past.

India should remind them how over 70,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered.

If needed, every Indian would defend the nation, even if it means risking their lives.

Visit to a Victim's Family

He visited the family of Madhusudan Rao, who was killed in the Pahalgam attack. This was part of a public show of support and grief for the victims and their families.

Criticism of the Congress Party

Pawan Kalyan also criticised Congress leaders who, in his view, were too soft on Pakistan or terrorism. He said:

It is wrong to speak in support of Pakistan after such a tragic attack. Anyone doing so should leave India if they support an enemy country.

He added that Kashmir is an important part of India, and no one should use terrorism for political purposes.

Key Message

Pawan Kalyan’s message was clear:

National unity and strong action are necessary to stop terrorism and protect the country.



