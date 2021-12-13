Pawan Kalyan should question BJP over Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, says Ambati Rambabu

Tadepalli: MLA Ambati Rambabu came down heavily on Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan for targeting the State government over privatisation of steel plant and said Pawan should impress upon the Centre to drop the plan.



Speaking to the media at the party central office here on Sunday, the MLA said it was Jana Sena party, which is sailing with the BJP, whose government at the Centre is privatising the plant. "The State government has passed resolution in the Assembly opposing the privatisation and the YSRCP has submitted many petitions and party MPs raised their voice against privatisation of VSP in Parliament.

He said the YSRCP has been fighting against privatisation of the steel plant on all appropriate platforms in democratic procedures. He dared Pawan Kalyan to protest in front of the BJP office holding placards demanding stopping of the privatisation of steel plant. He said that people have no trust in the Jana Sena chief.

He slammed Pawan for alleging that the State government was obstructing his movies and said the government has taken a policy on online ticketing and it has nothing to do with Pawan Kalyan movies. Referring to transparency, the MLA questioned Pawan Kalyan over his actual remuneration for a movie and how much he shows on record.

The MLA condemned the remarks of Pawan on State debts and said the Central government has debts of Rs 121 lakh crore and questioned what should be done in this regard. The MLA flayed Pawan Kalyan for his remarks on YSRCP in regard to former Chief Minister Damodaram Sanjivayya. "He is not a serious politician and he couldn't win even if he contests at three places in next elections."