Pawan Kalyan to mark JSP foundation day with tribals

JanaSena Party president Pawan Kalyan has decided to celebrate the 13th Foundation Day of the party among tribal communities this year. As part of the celebrations, he will personally participate in programmes to be held at the village level along with party leaders and workers.

The celebrations will take place on Saturday in Nandigaruvu village of Paderu constituency, a tribal area in the agency region. The programme will begin with Pawan Kalyan hoisting the Jana Sena party flag at Onuru Junction to mark the party’s foundation day.

Following this, he will inspect road works undertaken in the agency area under various schemes, including the PM Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM JANMAN) and the VB-G RAM G Act.

As part of the inspection, Pawan Kalyan will walk along the 2.4-km road constructed from Onuru Junction to Nandigaru village with funds from the PM JANMAN scheme. During the walk, he will check the quality standards of the construction and interact with tribal residents along the route.

Later, he will inaugurate newly completed roads constructed under the “Adavithalli Bata” programme, aimed at improving connectivity in tribal areas.

The Deputy Chief Minister will also participate in an interactive meeting with residents of Nandigaru village, where he will listen to their concerns and discuss development issues. The programme will conclude with Pawan Kalyan sharing lunch with tribal villagers, symbolising solidarity with the tribal community and reaffirming the party’s commitment to their welfare and development.