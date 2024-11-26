Pawan Kalyan to meet union minister in Delhi today to discuss AP issues

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan is actively attending a series of crucial meetings in Delhi this week, aimed at discussing state funding, ongoing projects, and various pressing issues. On Tuesday, he is scheduled to meet with several Union ministers, including Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at 10:30 AM, Union Jal Shakti Minister at 1 PM, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at 3:15 PM, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav at 4:30 PM, and Panchayati Raj Minister Lalan Singh at 5:15 PM. Additionally, Kalyan will have an important meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament on Wednesday morning.

This visit marks Kalyan's second trip to Delhi since assuming the role of Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. His earlier visit included a discussion with Union Minister Amit Shah, who reportedly sought Kalyan's assistance in campaigning for the upcoming Maharashtra elections.

Back in the state, Kalyan convened a meeting at his camp office in Mangalagiri with fellow ministers and officials to review the implementation of promises made for the development of tourism in Andhra Pradesh. He emphasized the need to maximize opportunities for the tourism sector and proposed the establishment of adventure theme parks for students in various regions, including Adoni, Dondapadu in Kurnool district, and Siddavatam in Kadapa. Kalyan mentioned that a special corporation for eco-tourism is also in the works.

He noted, “Adventure theme parks have been successfully established in Karnataka and Kerala, and similar initiatives should be taken in our state.” Highlighting the potential tourist attractions in Andhra Pradesh, he pointed to the elephant camps in Nandyal and the scenic hill areas in Gandikota and Horseley Hills, suggesting that promoting these locations through films could significantly boost tourism.

Kalyan also addressed concerns regarding tourism policing, safety, and the preservation of temple sanctity, urging officials to foster awareness regarding discipline and appropriate attire in temple premises. He stressed the importance of identifying and protecting heritage areas that have been exploited in the past, underscoring the necessity of ensuring tourist safety.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including State Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh, R&B Minister BC Janardhan Reddy, Endowments Commissioner S. Satyanarayana, and Tourism Secretary V. Vinay Chand, all of whom participated in discussions aimed at enhancing the tourism landscape in Andhra Pradesh.