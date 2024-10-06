Pawan Kalyan to Meet 'Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Porata Committee' Today

Visakhapatnam: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan is scheduled to meet with the 'Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Porata Committee' today. The committee aims to advocate against the privatization of the steel plant and will request efforts to ensure its financial stability.

In addition, the committee is expected to push for pressure on the central government to support the plant's sustainability. This meeting comes ahead of a crucial meeting in Delhi tomorrow, involving key discussions between the Steel and Finance Ministries.

The engagement with labor unions ahead of the Delhi meeting highlights the growing concern over the plant's future and the collective efforts to safeguard its operations.