Pawan Kalyan Urges Medical Professionals to Serve Rural Areas

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has undertaken a tour of East Godavari district, engaging in key initiatives to enhance medical services and infrastructure for local communities.

His visit commenced with participation in the alumni meet of Kakinada Rangaraya Medical College, where he laid the foundation stone for modernization works at Ramkosa. During this event, Kalyan conducted a face-to-face interaction with attending doctors, urging them to extend medical services to rural areas and recommending that healthcare professionals broaden their outreach efforts. He appealed to educated individuals to transcend caste and religious barriers, emphasising the need for a humanitarian approach in public service.

Kalyan commended the alumni for their substantial contributions to the college's development and stressed the importance of doctors dedicating at least one visit to tribal areas, regardless of their busy schedules.

On Saturday, the Deputy Chief Minister inspected a newly constructed bridge near Gollaprolu Housing Colony in the Pithapuram constituency of Kakinada district. He reviewed the quality of the bridge spanning the Suddagadda canal, which was built at an estimated cost of Rs. 3.05 crore under the direction of the Roads and Buildings Department.

This initiative follows Kalyan’s visit to the area in September 2024 when he witnessed the significant flooding that affected the housing colony. During that visit, he travelled by boat to assess the issues faced by residents, who reported that the canal overflowed regularly, causing transportation difficulties. Responding to their concerns, Kalyan had vowed to construct a bridge, and the completion of this project marks the fulfilment of that promise.